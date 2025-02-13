Another cheque for the same amount will be given to the Margaret Kerr unit at the Borders General Hospital.

The walk was completed to honour the memory of Clive Millar who played for both Watsonians FC and Kelso RFC.

Scott met Clive and another close friend, Gavin Hagart, at George Watson’s College, all becoming lifelong friends and sharing a love of rugby. Clive died as a result of liver cancer while attending the Margaret Kerr unit at Borders in 2022, and Gavin died four months later with brain cancer.

Former team-mates and friends walked the 52 miles from Watsonians to the Kelso ground.

Scott Hastings said: “This walk was a special way to remember Clive and Gavin. Whilst Clive was treated in the Borders, Gavin was supported by St Columba’s Hospice Care. Losing two close friends in such a short space of time was heartbreaking, but the hospice provides incredible support to so many families going through similar experiences. We’re proud to contribute to their vital work, and I’d like to thank everyone who donated and supported us along the way.”

The funds raised will go directly towards providing specialist palliative and end-of-life care, ensuring that patients and families receive the support, dignity, and comfort they deserve.

Scott attended the hospice to present the cheque with Gavin’s wife Christine Hagart. Christine said: “It means so much to see the Watsonians and Kelso communities come together to honour Gavin and Clive in such a meaningful way. This has been a wonderful reminder that the rugby family extends well beyond the pitch, and I know they would both be so proud.

“The Hospice was an incredible support to Gavin and our family through a very difficult time. They compassionately guided and provided what we needed to help Gavin, and to navigate our own journey. This continued after he died through counselling and much more. It is a huge comfort to know that this money will allow others to access this care which meant so much to us. Our family will always be grateful for friends and their kindness and fundraising. And for choosing to support St Columba’s Hospice Care, whom are very deserving.”

Jackie Stone, CEO at St Columba’s Hospice Care, said: We’re incredibly grateful to Scott and the Watsonian and Kelso teams for their dedication and generosity. Their fundraising efforts will have a direct impact on the care we provide, helping us support patients and their families during some of the most difficult times in their lives. Community support like this is vital in ensuring we can continue to offer specialist palliative care across Edinburgh and the Lothians.”

Like this: Like Loading...