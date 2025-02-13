Allanwater Homes is now taking off-plan reservations at its newest development at Caskieberran in Glenrothes.

With starting prices from £184,995, a price which is below Glenrothes’ average property price which currently sits at £194,691, Allanwater Caskieberran is a highly affordable starter home development for first time buyers, as well as appealing to young families and downsizers.

Nineteen new energy efficient homes are being brought to the local market, with the development the first to see two new house types from Allanwater, The Manor, a two-bedroom luxury apartment, and The Lowther, a three-bedroom property, available in both a terraced and a semi-detached format.

The new homes, which are currently under construction, are expected to be ready to move into Summer 2025.

Featuring open plan lounge/dining rooms, luxury kitchens with inbuilt appliances, plenty of storage space, spacious hallways and ensuites to the principal bedroom, the newly designed homes have been built with modern living in mind. Some of the apartments will offer balconies to make the most of the view.

Commenting on the new development, Jim Baxter, Director at Allanwater Homes, said: “We have made great progress at our Caskieberran development since we broke ground in December.

“Due to this popular demand, we have made the new homes available off-plan. This means that buyers can secure their new home now and be ready to move in this summer. The new homes are ideal for first time buyers and young families – looking for a quality family home with great amenities nearby.”

Jim continued by saying that “Glenrothes enjoys great connectivity, with easy access to Scotland’s central belt motorway network, and with nearby train stations in Kirkcaldy, and Glenrothes with Thornton.”

“In the past Glenrothes was known as Scotland’s Silicon Glen, due to the amount of electronics manufacturing that occurred in the area. Now, it is leading the way in renewables and green energy, a fantastic place to live and work.”

With a B rating for energy, both the Lowther and the Manor will provide the occupants with a high-level of energy efficient living, with the subsequent lower energy bills this can bring.

Allanwater Caskieberran will be marketed and sold through Allanwater Homes Oaktree Gardens in Alloa. Interested purchasers can view the showhome at Oaktree Gardens and see for themselves the excellent as included specification which is an Allanwater Homes hallmark. Development Sales Manager, Lynn McNair, will be on hand to discuss their individual requirements.

Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager at Oaktree Gardens, Alloa, said: “Buying off plan is a great way for buyers to secure their new home in advance of it being built. All they need to do is talk to us and pay a deposit. If they have a property to sell, they can then do so, safe in the knowledge that they have secured the housetype and plot of their choice.”

Other benefits of doing this include choosing their own fixtures and fittings – meaning that they have put their own mark on their home.

“We are on track for our summer deadline and look forward to welcoming new residents into the new homes at Allanwater Caskieberran,” said Jim Baxter

The house builder uses the latest high performance and energy efficient materials across its portfolio of properties, coupled with individual touches, to create truly exceptional homes.

Buyers are given a full two years of aftercare, plus a ten-year Premier warranty, with the first two years covered by Allanwater Homes.

For further details on Allanwater Caskieberran, and to place a reservation, please contact Lynn McNair on 07710304482, Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm. www.allanwater.co.uk

