Rocky Bushiri has gone from zero to hero in the eyes of the Hibs fans.

The DR Congo international looked to be on his way out of Easter Road in the summer and was linked with a number of clubs including Millwall and Standard Liege.

In addition David Gray made finding central defenders a priority and his first two outfield signings were Warren O’Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta with Jack Iredale arriving later in the window.

That meant Rocky started the season on the bench but he returned to the starting lineup following an injury to Ekpiteta and hasn’t looked back.

A 97th minute equaliser against Aberdeen kick started Hibs season before a remarkable Edinburgh derby saw his name being chanted by both sets of supporters.

After a disastrous own goal on the cusp of half-time that drew Hearts level, he was taunted by the home support sarcastically chanting his name, but he enjoyed the last laugh as Dwight Gayle’s winner 12 minutes from time secured a first Hibs win in Gorgie since 2019.

The Hibs fans took over singing Bushiri’s praises which inspired him to put in a magnificent second-half performance and he celebrated in style at the final whistle in front of a packed Roseburn end at Tynecastle.

He then followed that up with his second goal for the club which was another late equaliser, this time against Rangers in another 3-3 draw at Easter Road. He even managed an assist for Martin Boyle’s opener in that game.

So what does the future hold for the 25-year-old?

In an interview in a Belgian publication he said: “Regarding my future, my contract is up at the end of the season but I feel good here. The last few months have been the busiest of the season and Hibs wanted to put that behind us before discussing a new contract; I expect we will talk about it soon.”

When asked about his future at the club head coach David Gray said: “Rocky’s one of several players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

“I’ve got a lot and there’s no better way to try to earn a new contract, whether that be here or elsewhere, than by putting in good performances.

“I think the best thing to be doing in whatever situation you are in personally is to try and put in the best level of performance you can when called upon, and Rocky’s been a great example of that.

“He’s had to be very patient this season. He didn’t play the minutes he would have liked early on, but he’s done very well when he’s come in.

“We’re definitely benefiting from the level of performance he’s putting in, and he’s also adding competition for places.”

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian FC v Motherwell FC 11/1/2025 Hibs’ Belgian defender, Rocky Bushiri, as Hibs take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, UK. Credit: Ian Jacobs

