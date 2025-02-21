Hibs striker Eilidh Adams has collected the January 2025 Scottish Women’s Premier League Player of the Month award, supported by Park’s Motor Group.

With this being her second nomination of the season, Adams wins the award for the first time in her career.

She has scored a total of 23 goals in 24 matches across the league and Sky Sports Cup for Hibernian this season, which has also contributed to the striker earning her first senior Scotland call-up.

Hibernian had a successful January, picking up a maximum nine points in the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League including an imposing 3-1 win at home against sixteen-time SWPL champions Glasgow City, while also progressing to the Sky Sports Cup Final.

Adams played in all four games and scored five goals for the club in January, including a first half brace in their 6-0 win over Spartans.

January also included a 5-0 win over Dundee United, which helped the club maintain their title challenge at the summit of the Scottish Women’s Premier League table.

The other nominees for the January 2025 SWPL award were Ciara Grant (Hibernian), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), and Katie Wilkinson (Rangers).

