Major award for team offering transformative model for care closer to home

A DIGITAL team improving the health and wellbeing of adults across Scotland has been recognised at a major awards ceremony for technology in health and care.

Blackwood Homes and Care has won the Technology Enabled Independent Living category at the prestigious Holyrood Digital Health and Care Awards.

Its 24/7 digital responder service, which supports more than 200 adults – many with disabilities and mental health challenges – allows users to manage their care remotely. This reduces the need for scheduled in-person visits by providing flexible, on-demand support at the touch of a button.

Underpinning the service is Blackwood’s CleverCogs digital system, a tablet device that ensures customers receive timely assistance, whether for medication reminders, NHS virtual GP access, wellbeing check-ins, or emergency support. The CleverCogs system provides a central hub for care management, communication, health monitoring, and home automation, enhancing accessibility and digital inclusion.

Jason MacGilp, Chief Executive Officer at Blackwood Homes and Care, said: “From the ongoing design right through to support our 24/7 digital responder service is a huge team effort.

“This award is a testament to that and our shared desire to improve the lives of people throughout the country.”

Since launching as a pilot in 2016, the 24/7 responder service has grown significantly providing 3,500 hours of digital care across six supported living services to more than 350 customers each week. The innovation ensures an emergency response within 20 minutes, delivered by locally based SSSC registered staff.

Diane Allan, Head of Care at Blackwood Homes and Care added: “It’s wonderful to receive this award and highlight the fantastic work of our 24/7 responder team.

“Most importantly for us is that we see the impact the team has on our customer base on a daily basis. I look forward to working with the team to grow and evolve the service, helping individuals across Scotland to live their lives to the full.”

The service’s impact has been life-changing for customers. Individuals who previously relied heavily on emergency services now have instant access to dedicated support, reducing unnecessary interventions and improving their overall wellbeing.

One Blackwood staff member highlighted the transformative impact by saying: “Technology-enabled care is not about gadgets—it’s about improving lives. Our customers feel more secure, more independent, and more connected, knowing support is available at any time.”

The organisation’s approach aligns with Scotland’s Digital Health and Care Strategy, demonstrating how technology can revolutionise care provision and support individuals to live independently in their own homes.

With its award-winning digital care model, Blackwood is setting the benchmark for technology-enabled independent living in Scotland’s housing and care sectors.



https://www.blackwoodgroup.org.uk

