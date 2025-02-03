Parent councils from 53 primary and secondary schools in Edinburgh have sent an open letter to MSPs and Councillors demanding more funding to clear a reported 25 year backlog of road safety measures.

The parents say that increased spending is needed to keep children safe and accelerate safety on the city streets..

The backlog of 25 years has been calculate from statistics gathered from a Freedom of Information request. This was made after 11-year-old cyclist, Thomas Wong, died after a collision with the driver of a bin lorry on Whitehouse Road last March.

In the FoI response, parent council’s discovered that, as of June 2024, there are 96 red flag sites on The City of Edinburgh Council’s speed reduction list.


Despite this, only 19 roads have been improved in the last five years. Parents estimate that it would take 25 years to act on all the Edinburgh roads currently on the list.


The Parent Councils have now written to Edinburgh and Lothian MSPs and City of Edinburgh councillors demanding that budget makers prioritise road safety around schools.

Kim Pratt, vice chair of the Davidson’s Mains Primary School Parent
Council, said: “A 25 year backlog in speed reduction measures is condemning every child
in Edinburgh to navigating unsafe roads for the rest of their school days.
“No child should be risking their life when traveling to school and it’s
unacceptable that safety recommendations are being ignored.
“We do understand that the council is under financial pressure but getting
children to school safely must be a priority.
“The call from parent councils from across Edinburgh shows that this is a
systemic problem. Politicians in Edinburgh have the power to protect our
children by increasing road safety funding and by making road safety
around schools a priority in all future road developments.”


Lynsey Houston, chair of Craiglockhart Parent & Carer Council said:
“I know that since Craiglockhart parents first raised concerns about road
safety, some of the children have now graduated high school!
“A potential timescale of 25 years is ridiculous but highlights the desperate
need for more resources. After all, when we ask for improvements, we are
asking for our council and government to prevent a tragic outcome.”

The letter reads:

Monday, 3rd February 2025

To all Edinburgh and Lothian MSPs and City of Edinburgh Councillors, 

INCREASE THE CITY’S ROAD SAFETY BUDGET TO KEEP EDINBURGH CHILDREN SAFE

We represent parents of children who attend schools across Edinburgh and we are calling on you, as our political representatives with control over the City of Edinburgh Council’s budget, to increase funding for road safety. 

Our children are being harmed on their way to and from school. Last year, a child was killed on their way to school in Edinburgh and we believe, in the current situation, it is only a matter of time before this happens again.

A response to a Freedom Of Information request has shown that, as of June 2024, there are 96 sites on the Council’s speed reduction list and only 19 roads have been improved in the last five years. At this rate, it will take 25 years to act on all the roads currently on the list.

This is unacceptable to many parents, whose children will grow up and leave school before changes are acted on. Our children are navigating unsafe roads now. 

Whilst we understand that the Council is under huge pressure around funding, we believe that road safety, particularly around schools, should be more of a priority than it currently is. Another FOI response showed that, in 2023/24, the road safety budget was £1.5m which was just 1% of the total road and transport budget for that year. 

You must increase Edinburgh Council’s road safety funding to reduce the backlog in speed reduction improvements and make future changes in a reasonable and responsible time period. We believe that, once a site is identified for speed reduction measures, improvements should be completed within a year and the Council should be funded appropriately. All road budget spending should consider how safety around a school can be built into improvements.

We look forward to your response.

Yours faithfully,

Kim Pratt, Davidsons Mains Parent Council

On behalf of the following Parent Councils of Edinburgh:

  1. Davidson’s Mains Primary School Parent Council
  2. Gilmerton Primary School Parent Council
  3. Craigour Park Primary School Parent Teacher Council 
  4. Craiglockhart Parents & Carers Council
  5. Canaan Lane Primary School Parent Council
  6. Flora Stevenson Parent Council 
  7. Cramond Primary School Parent Council
  8. James Gillespies Primary School Parent Council
  9. Nether Currie Primary School Parent Council 
  10. James Gillespie’s High School Parent Council
  11. Royal High School Parent Council
  12. Preston Street Primary School
  13. Clermiston Primary Parent Council
  14. Trinity Primary Parent Council
  15. Duddingston Primary Parent Council
  16. Dalry Primary Parents and Carers Council
  17. Chomhairle Phàrant Bhun-Sgoil Taobh na Pàirce
  18. Bruntsfield Primary School Parent Council
  19. Longstone Primary School Parent Council
  20. Blackhall Primary School
  21. Forthview Primary School Parent Council
  22. Stockbridge Primary School Parent Council
  23. Pentland Primary School Parent Council
  24. Leith Walk Primary School Parent Council
  25. Granton Primary School Parent Council
  26. Castleview Primary School Council
  27. East Craigs Primary Parent School 
  28. Craigentinny Primary School
  29. St Andrew’s Fox Covert RC Primary School
  30. Fox Covert Primary School 
  31. Gylemuir Primary School Parent Council
  32. St Peter’s RC Primary School Parent Council
  33. Oxgangs Primary School Parent Council
  34. Roseburn Primary School Parent Partnership
  35. St Thomas of Aquins Parent Council
  36. Frogston Primary School Parent Council
  37. Royal High Primary School
  38. Bonaly Primary School
  39. Holyrood RC High School
  40. South Morningside Primary School Parent Council
  41. St. Catherine’s RC primary school
  42. Kirkliston Primary School Association 
  43. Currie Community High School Parents in Partnership
  44. Sciennes Primary School Parent Council
  45. Wardie Family Forum for Wardie Primary School
  46. St Mary’s Primary School Parent Forum Council
  47. Broughton Primary School Parent Council
  48. Abbeyhill Primary School Parent Council
  49. Corstorphine Primary School
  50. Gilmerton Parents Council
  51. Portobello High School Parent Council 
  52. Ferryhill Primary School Parent Council
  53. St Ninian’s Primary School Parents Council
Floral tributes for 11-year-old Thomas Wong who was killed on Whitehouse Road on 1 March 2024 while riding his bike. PHOTO Alan Simpson
