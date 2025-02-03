Another big name band has announced a concert to take place at Scottish Gas Murrayfield this August as part of their European tour.

The rock band AC/DC, which has now been performing since 1973, will play the venue during the busy Festival month.

21st August, Edinburgh, UK, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Tickets on sale 10am 7 February 2025.

Tickets for Edinburgh are available here.

AC/DC formed in 1973 in Sydney, Australia, they are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s ‘Back In Black’ LP is the ‘bestselling album by any band ever’ and the ‘third bestselling album by any artist’ with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

