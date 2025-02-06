Motorists are being advised to avoid the Howden Hall area following a crash.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Howden Hall Road at Howden Hall Drive and Alnwick Hill shortly after 2.30pm.
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital and officers said that their enquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokespeson said: “Motorists are advised Howden Hall Road at Howden Hall Drive and Alnwick Hill, is closed as emergency services deal with a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle.
“Police were contacted around 2.35pm today.
“The pedestrian has been taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing.
“Please avoid the area.”
