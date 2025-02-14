The bus service in the Forth Valley and into Edinburgh, Midland Bluebird, named after the mid-twentieth century operator will go electric after a multi million pound spend by owners McGill’s Group on 30 new vehicles.

Since buying the bus company in September 2022 McGill’s have grown the passenger numbers by 8% year on year by increasing reliability and improving the service.

Now passengers can benefit from the smoother and quieter electric buses to be used on the route. McGill’s already operate around 100 electric vehicles in Scotland.

Sandy Easdale, director and co-owner of McGill’s Group, said: “When we took over Midland Bluebird, we made a firm commitment to invest in the business and its future. This landmark £14 million investment is proof of that promise. We are determined to provide our passengers with the best possible travel experience, and introducing state-of-the-art electric buses is a key part of that strategy coupled with significant investment in infrastructure to support the fleet.”

James Easdale, director and co-owner of McGill’s Group, said: “We are proud of the rejuvenation of Midland Bluebird since joining McGill’s Group. As has been seen at McGill’s and Xplore Dundee, Sandy and I are not just ready to acquire other operators to bring into the group, we are also committed to driving these businesses forward once under our control. Our focus has always been on innovation and sustainability, and this investment underscores our commitment to providing high-quality public transport across Scotland.”

Tony Williamson, CEO of McGill’s Buses, said: “From day one at Midland Bluebird, our focus has been on improving services for our passengers – whether through fleet upgrades, driver recruitment, or network enhancements. Our strong passenger growth is proof that these efforts are making a difference. Now, with the launch of our electric bus fleet, we’re taking another major step in delivering cleaner, greener, and more comfortable transport for the communities we serve.”

Graeme Leslie, Area Director of Midland Bluebird, said: “Since becoming part of McGill’s Bus Group, Midland Bluebird has seen tremendous growth. The continued investment in our fleet and team has allowed us to expand and enhance our services. We are incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made, and the introduction of our new electric fleet is a landmark moment in our journey towards a more sustainable future.

