The Consul General Tadashi Fujiwara has announced that his term as Consul in Edinburgh was coming to an end.



The Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone, welcomed the Consul General to The Scottish Parliament where Ms Johnstone, The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh and Richard Lochhead, Minister for Business all addressed the audience to say farewell. Foysol Choudhury MBE, MSP was also in attendance.

Mr Fujiwara will be returning to Japan in one month’s time and also made a short speech about his time in Scotland.



In his three years in Scotland, the Consul General has accomplished many things to promote relations between Japan and Scotland, and has attended many of the official events in Edinburgh.

All photos Thomas Haywood.







