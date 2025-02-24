Two-goal hero Elton Kabangu felt it was a good performance from the team in the narrow success over bottom-markers St Johnstone and he said: “I’m happy.”

The Belgian-born striker, who loves playing alongside skipper Lawrence Shankland, told Hearts TV that he was pleased that the Jambos edged the William Hill Premiership clash 2-1 to move into seventh spot in the 12-strong table with 33 points from 27 starts.

They are a point behind sixth-placed St Mirren who visit Tynecastle on Wednesday (19.45)in the William Hill Premiership and four adrift of Hibs who are fifth.

The 27-year-old, who is on-loan from Belgian Pro League outfit, Union SG, said: “It was an important game and this week is also important because we have two more games. I hope it is the start of something.”

The winger admitted the conditions at Perth were not the best – heavy rain and a difficult pitch surface – but said: “I am happy that I play football, I am a football player and just to know I am going to play a game I am always motivated.

“I do not like to play on this surface but you have to accept and we did it, we won.”

Kabangu missed several chances in the 3-1 home defeat by Rangers and he said: “It was a little bit hard, I blame myself a little bit but for the chances I missed but it is part of the game, sometimes you score and sometimes not.

“It was little disappointing (his performance v Rangers) and I am not going to lie about it, but I am positive and I am glad. I need to continue on that.”

On Shankland, the striker said: “He helps me a lot, speaks to me a lot and I am very glad and happy that I can play with him. We find each other on the pitch very easy, we have a good connection and I hope we continue on that.”

Neil Critchley, Hearts’ head coach, (pictured by Thomas Brown) said it was a hard-earned victory with conditions playing a part, with both teams keen to win the game.

He added: “I am delighted for Elton to get two goals after last week (the Rangers match) and Craig Gordon has pulled off a match-winning save for us.

“So, start of a big week with three important points for us and we bounced back from defeat last week which is vitally important.”

The coach added: “You have to adapt to conditions you are playing, there is no point moaning about it, you can only affect the things you can affect and St Johnstone are difficult opponents, the way they play the game, and they do not make it easy for you.

“You have to be fully concentrated and you have to take advantage of the moments and we did. We had a few other opportunities which we did not quite capitalise on which could have finished the game off but, having said that they had one or two at the other end as well.”

