Hibs head coach David Gray described his side’s 3-1 victory against Dundee United in the William Hill Premiership as “a huge three points.”

Hibs came from behind to win after Ross Graham opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

Mykola Kuharevich glanced a header into the back of the net midway through the first half, before injury time goals from Kieron Bowie and Junior Hoilett sealed all three points.

That win means Gray’s side are now 14 games unbeaten in all competitions and go up to fourth in the league table.

Speaking after the game to Hibs TV, Gray said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a funny game football because that’s probably the poorest we’ve played against Dundee United in the three games, but we found a way to win the game.

“It’s a huge three points for where we need to be this season. Before the game the task we set the players was – can you catch the team in-front of you – and we did that tonight. We’re now one point behind Aberdeen.

“When you look at how the game went, we’ve played miles better, so there’s a lot of improvement still to come, which we know. We’re not getting carried away, we’re still a work in progress, but all in all tonight I’m delighted with the three points and the effort from all the players.

“It was always going to be a tough ask because of our level of performance and effort against Celtic at the weekend. We found a way to win which is testament to the boys and their character.”

The big talking point in the game came just after the hour mark, when Dundee United thought they’d taken the lead.

Sam Dalby got on the end of a cross and glanced the ball into the back of the net, however, VAR adjudged the ball to have struck his arm on the way in, and ruled it out for handball.

Soon after Gray made a flurry of changes, two moments that changed the game.

“I saw that goal back, and we probably got away with one. It’s a really good delivery and their man got their first at the back post. We got away with that one.

“You always then want your subs to come on and impact the game, and massive credit to them for doing that.

“Every week I say the team that starts the game never finishes it, so the subs have to come on and affect the game in a positive way. I thought they all did that in different ways.

“Kieron’s goal was the one moment of quality we had in the game. I think earlier on in the game we let ourselves down in terms of decision making or quality on the ball, but the move for Kieron’s goal was very good, and a top finish.

“Junior’s goal was the icing on the cake. A brilliant away result, and one that’s set the weekend us nicely now.”

