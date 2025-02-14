Hibs head coach David Gray believes his players are in a confident mood ahead of this weekend’s trip to Paisley.

Hibs go into the game off the back of an 11-match unbeaten run – stretching back to early December, 2024.

Within that time, the team havewon eight matches and drawn three (all comps) – giving themselves a real chance of fighting for a European qualification spot.

Hibs currently sit fifth in the William Hill Premiership table, two points adrift of Aberdeen in fourth and four behind third-placed Dundee United.

Speaking to Hibs TV ahead of the game, Gray said: “We’re in a real good place at the moment. There is a lot of confidence around the group at the moment and we’ve managed to give the lads a couple of days off at the weekend so we have had a full week to prepare for St Mirren on Sunday.

“The opportunity that is presented this weekend is a big thing. We’re at the stage of the season now where everyone is in the hunt to finish in the top six.

“It is about how quickly we can cement ourselves in that top six, we know it’ll be a difficult game but – if we can win that game we will go six points ahead of them with seven games to go.

“I know we’ve got the players that are confident and determined to keep this run going.”

Gray is extremely weary of the threats St Mirren pose and is determined to right a few wrongs from earlier in the season – with the Buddies emerging victorious in both matches in the 2024/25 campaign.

“St Mirren are a very good team, I saw that on Monday night – they are a real threat going forward and they are very well organised without the ball.

“When you think back to the two games against them this season, we have had two incomplete performances. In the first game of the season, we were good in the first half but we didn’t take our chances and we were punished for it.

“At Easter Road, it was the opposite – we were really poor in the first half and then we were chasing it in the second half.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas at all – we need to make sure we are at our best to make sure we get the three points.”

