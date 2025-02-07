Hibs head coach David Gray has confirmed that new signing Alasana Manneh is making good progress on his match fitness, but isn’t quite right for tonight’s Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United.

After flying to Scotland on Friday 31 January, Manneh has been working hard with the coaching team on his fitness due to a mini-break from football due to the winter break in Denmark.

Speaking ahead of the fixture Gray said: “It’ll be a similar squad on Friday. Alasana (Manneh) joined the group, but he won’t be available for the game because he’s not played a competitive game since the end of November.

“The Danish league finished for the winter break, so he had a bit of a shut down. He’s been back on the grass for a few weeks now, so he’s not starting from zero again.

“We want to use the next few days to get him up to speed quickly and introduce him to the matchday squad as quickly and safely as we can.

“He won’t be ready for this weekend, just to manage those expectations.”

Gray has been without Marvin Ekpiteta, Joe Newell and Elie Youan of late, due to their longer-term issue, and he provided an update on the French forward.

“Elie had his injection last week. He’s still progressing, but slower than we’d like.

“Everyone is frustrated, especially Elie, but he’s working hard in the gym every day. He’s maybe a week or two weeks away.”

