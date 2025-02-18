Hibs have announced a new partnership with the Scottish Government’s mental health campaign Mind to Mind, an initiative encouraging individuals to look after their mental wellbeing.

Hosted on NHS Inform, the website – www.nhsinform.scot/mindtomind – offers a library of over 30 bitesize videos featuring individuals sharing their own mental wellbeing challenges, covering a wide spectrum of topics, including managing anxiety and panic, addressing financial worries, stress management, elevating mood, and navigating grief.

These stories aim to help other people who may be going through something similar. Contributors offer practical advice drawn from their own experiences and additionally, the website provides clear signposts to direct individuals toward further help and support.

Dr Alastair Cook, the Scottish Government’s Principal Medical Officer for Mental Health said: “Our mental wellbeing, like other aspects of health and fitness, is something we need to think about regularly.

“There are lots of things we can do to improve our mental wellbeing, whether it’s doing things that make you happy, making lifestyle changes, moving more, connecting with others or making time to get out in the fresh air. If you’re finding things difficult, it’s important to remember support is available.”

Murray Milligen, Commercial Director at Hibernian FC, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting the ‘Mind-to-Mind’ campaign.

“It’s crucial to stress that help and support is always available, no matter what challenges you are facing, and through supporting this campaign, we hope to encourage everyone associated with Hibernian FC to check out the tools available on their website if you ever need a helping hand.”

The club is encouraging all of their supporters to take care of their mental wellbeing by visiting www.nhsinform.scot/mindtomind

