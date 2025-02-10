The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) can confirm the last of the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League matches selected for broadcast up to the conclusion of the pre-split phase. The games selected across BBC ALBA and BBC Sport Scotland are as follows:

Sunday 2 March 2pm kick off Rangers v Heart of Midlothian on BBC Sport Scotland then 4.10pm kick off Hibs v Celtic BBC ALBA

BBC ALBA have selected the top of the table clash between Hibernian and Celtic. In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, the sides could not be separated in a goalless draw. Both sides will be hoping to go one better this time around as they vie for advantage in the title race with only two points separating the two teams currently sitting in 2nd and 4th in the League.

BBC Sport Scotland have selected what promises to be a hotly contested match between Rangers and Hearts. The Jambos will be hoping to reignite their title tilt while Rangers will be looking to emulate the 2-0 victory over Hearts earlier in the season and maintain their own challenge for the top spot.

Fiona McIntyre, SWPL Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to announce these live broadcast matches which will showcase all the drama from these key matches in the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League title race.

T”his season continues to be the most competitive to date, and these final fixtures before the league split will shape the table ahead of what we expect to be an incredible post-split run-in at both ends of the league as clubs battle it out for the title, top six and to avoid relegation.

“The partnerships with our broadcast partners continue to provide a vital platform for showcasing the excitement of the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League and we encourage fans to get out to as many games as possible or to tune in to the action with BBC ALBA and BBC Sport Scotland.”

