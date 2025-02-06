Leith Theatre – major funding announcement

There was cake at Leith Theatre on Wednesday when a major funding announcement was made.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded up to £4.5 million for the development of plans to reopen the theatre all year round.

L-R Lynn Morrison, Chief Executive of Leith Theatre Trust, Bob Last, Chair of Leith Theatre Trust and Caroline Clark,Fund Director for Scotland at The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Work at Granton Station

Keep up to date with the work that is taking place at Granton Station with the Facebook page here. Work has now begun on the groundworks around the Gasholder to clear it for the proposed flats which will be built in the vicinity. And you can see the new history boards either on the ground or in this Facebook post here.

The developments are all part of the £1.3 billion scheme to build housing and use the brownfield site to create a “dramatic urban coastal green space”. Read more about the whole development here.

20/12/2024 Granton Gasometer which was transformed into new city park lit up for the first time in December – and is now lit up every night. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Craigmillar Now are recruiting

The charity is recruiting a part time Local outreach worker for 14 hours a week over two days.

As Craigmillar Now’s Local Outreach Worker you will support local people to engage with our programme.

Your role will involve finding solutions to overcome the barriers that may stop someone from taking part in Craigmillar Now’s activities. This will include:

– Accompanying people to activities at the Craigmillar Now Arts & Heritage Centre.

– Delivering or supporting the delivery of off-site ‘taster sessions’ related to our work.

– Participating in relevant events and activities organised by local partners.

– Arranging transport.

– Arranging translators.

– Identifying and signposting members of the Craigmillar Now community to other opportunities and support available locally.

You will be primarily based off-site, spreading the word about Craigmillar Now’s work and helping us to gain greater visibility locally.

Full role description at www.craigmillarnow.com/vacancies

Canongate Youth invite you to an Open Day

Canongate Youth , the charity which works alongside children and young people to “provide a safe and welcoming space for them to be themselves, build skills, have fun and access support” is holding an Open Day next week.

The charity which has been temporarily displaced from their home at South Bridge Community Resource Centre on Infirmary Street invite anyone to come to their temporary space at the Braidwood Centre 69 Dumbiedykes Road on 12 February from 1.30 to 3.30pm when there will be fun, activities and refereshments.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society now have the keys to the former adult learning centre and will be developing it into Fringe Central in the year ahead and Canongate Youth will be moving back into Infirmary Street in due course.

Pianodrome concerts

There are free Saturday concerts at Pianodrome at the Red Bus Warehouse 28 West Harbour Road EH5 1PN.

The three concerts this month feature Kayhan Ahura, Chiara Berardelli and Moteh Parrott.

