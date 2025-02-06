In a programme for everyone from those wanting to ascend to Olympic heights to divers trying it out for the first time, Edinburgh Leisure offers an expanded range of diving courses at the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

From 22 February there are an extra 120 places available with the number of courses returned to pre-pandemic capacity.

The Commie is the east of Scotland’s crown jewel for diving excellence, with world-class facilities that include multiple springboards, platforms of up to 10 metres, and a state-of-the-art dry land training area. The comprehensive facility offers everything from trampolines and tumble racks to specialised diving boards with crash mats – all designed to build confidence and perfect technique safely.

Vicki Tomlinson, dive co-ordinator and GB judge at Paris 2024 said: “Our expanded programme opens doors for everyone, from age 3 to Masters level.

“Whether you’re seeking a new challenge or dreaming of following in the footsteps of British diving stars like Jack Laugher and Grace Reid or Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, our world-class coaching team is here to guide you.”

The added classes include:

70 additional junior spaces across all skill levels

50 new weekday spaces in Dive Skills 1

Enhanced pre-school programme with convenient Wednesday and Friday sessions

Expanded Masters’ class availability

Adam Smallwood, the newly appointed Performance Lead Coach, whose impressive track record includes coaching British diving elite has led on the new programme. This appointment strengthens the valuable partnership between The University of Edinburgh, Aquatics GB, Scottish Swimming and Edinburgh Leisure, positioning Edinburgh as a powerhouse for developing future diving talents.

The Royal Commonwealth Pool was built in 1970 for the Commonwealth Games and after refurbishment hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2018 European Championships. And, this same Olympic-standard facility is accessible to the local community, with flexible public diving sessions available without pre-booking.

Experience the thrill of diving in a facility that has launched countless careers and created countless memories. Whether you’re 5 or 50, the expanded programme has a place for you.

https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/activities/coaching-courses/diving

Scottish Open Diving in December 2015 at The Commie PHOTO JL Preece

