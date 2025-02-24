Shoppers are being urged to consider giving a new beginning to some beautiful pieces of pre-loved, handmade jewellery, curated by Morningside’s own award-winning gallery, SH Jewellery, with Goldsmith-approved owner and jeweller Sarah Hutchison personally inspecting, cleaning and displaying each and every item on sale.

With a passion for sustainability in the jewellery sector, Sarah launched her pre-loved collection in autumn 2023 and since then more than a thousand items have been made available, with many hundreds already finding new homes and fresh opportunities to sparkle.

Initially the pre-loved collection was only available via Instagram at @sh_chance_to_sparkle, but, since those early days, many pieces have been uploaded to the gallery website at www.shjgallery.com/preloved and the six-monthly in-store events have proved a big hit with established and new clients alike.

Photo credit Moments by Alexa Photo credit Moments by Alexa

With every piece from the pre-loved collection displayed in store for a limited time only, clients have the opportunity to try before they buy, all with a glass of fizz in hand and with Sarah’s expertise to help steer them.

Anyone who would like to check out the nearly 250 pre-loved pieces currently on sale – ranging in price from under £20 into the thousands – the entire range will be on display in store from this Thursday, 27th February through to and including Saturday, 1st March.

Thursday also sees the return of the popular late night shopping evening, running from 5pm – 8pm at the gallery at 98 Morningside Road, Edinburgh. Spaces for the evening event are limited, so confirm your place by emailing sarah@shjgallery.com

