Hibs midfielder Dylan Levitt insists the there is a buzz around the training centre as the players are eager to make amends for a slow start to the season.

Hibs travel to Paisley tomorrow to play St Mirren as the race to finish inside the top six intensifies.

Hibs go into the game off the back of an 11-match unbeaten run – stretching back to December and Levitt explains that morale is, understandably, very high in the camp.

Speaking ahead of the game Levitt said: “When you are winning games of football there is a buzz around the training ground and the Stadium too – and we take a lot of confidence from that game-by-game.

“Top-six is the target, we have put ourselves in a right good position for the end of the season.

“It is very tight at the moment, but we know what we need to do to get results. Our performances need to be top, if we are going to win games.

“We have a big run of games coming up now, but we know if we take some positive results then we will be able to finish the season very strongly.”

Levitt did not feature as much as he would’ve liked during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, however, he has waited patiently for his chance and has now started the last five consecutive matches in central midfield.

“We were on a positive run before I came into the team, so when I began to start games it was all about taking that opportunity and making sure that we continued that good form.

“At the start of the season, we were making a few mistakes – getting players sent off and not seeing games out. But the turning point was the Aberdeen game in November, we took massive confidence from that late goal and then going away to Motherwell and winning 3-0 away from home.

“Our confidence is growing every game, everyone around the place is buzzing and you can’t wait for the next game – you get that when you are on one of these runs.”

