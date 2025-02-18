Scottish bespoke tour operator Lindsay’s Highland Tours is celebrating welcoming its one thousandth guest on its tailor-made excursions.

The major milestone comes as the Edinburgh-based company marks its sixth year in business, having been established by father-and-son duo George and Steven Lindsay in early 2019.

With a mission to showcase Scotland as the ultimate travel destination, the travel firm prides itself on delivering authentic experiences across a variety of flexible itineraries.

Around 90 per cent of its business is from the US, with the most recent booking from California taking the family-run business to its new total.

With a busy year ahead and bookings already in place for 2026 and 2027, managing director Steven Lindsay is pleased with the way the company has continued to bounce back from Covid.

“We had just started to get going when along came Covid and we were unable to run any tours for over a year,” he said. “Like most firms, that was a difficult and uncertain time but I’m grateful to have come through it the way we have.

“We have found our niche and we focus on what we are good at. We help our clients experience the real Scotland, from a local’s perspective. This is what makes our trips unique.

“Every traveller is unique, and we want them to see the best of Scotland. Our private tours are bespoke and designed around the clients’ interests to ensure a personal touch in every adventure.”

Group numbers can range from one to 16 with the most popular destinations including the Isle of Mull, Iona and Skye, while the Outer Hebrides is becoming increasingly popular with a growing demand for Perthshire as well.

Around 340 tours have been completed since launch, with the minimum length of excursion five days and a maximum of 25 days.

Steven added: “We build great relationships with clients on the longer tours and we have a lot of returning clients as a result. Our mission is to provide memorable, authentic experiences that guests will cherish for a lifetime.”

