The Traffic Regulation Order Sub-Committee has approved making the remainder of the low traffic neighbourhood in Leith permanent measures.

The secondary recommendation about putting a new bus gate in place will now be referred to the Transport and Environment Committee for consideration. This measure will require a new traffic regulation order and statutory consultation. The budget for the move is between £150,000 and £200,000.

Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson said after the meeting on Tuesday: “I’m conscious that this is an issue with strong views on all sides and the report passed today reflects an attempt to accommodate these and find the best possible solution for the area and its residents.

“Since the trial liveable neighbourhood project was implemented in late 2023 we’ve seen a lot of positive evidence for its retention. Our monitoring has shown a decrease in nitrogen dioxide concentration in almost all of the relevant sites, decreased levels of noise, along with a 20% increase in pedestrian numbers and 77% in cyclists. In our market research of residents, 74% of respondents indicated support for the project with just 6% opposing.

“As we move forward with the wider Leith Connections project our core objectives remain the same – to improve the attractiveness, viability and safety of walking, wheeling and cycling in the area whilst improving our streets and community spaces for the benefit of all.”

A spokesperson for Liveable Leith said: ” We are delighted that the council decided to make all measures of the Leith LTN permanent. Everyone wants cleaner air and safer streets. The question is, how do we get there? The recent LTN in Leith, along with the controlled parking zone and the tram, has made a significant improvement. But the work is not done. With rising numbers of homes and cars in the area overall, we need to continue to encourage walking and wheeling and deter driving, where possible.”

Cllr Chas Booth, Green councillor for Leith, said: “I’m absolutely delighted the Leith Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) has been made permanent today. This is the right decision for Leith, and will help to lock in the traffic reductions, safer streets and cleaner air that this scheme has already delivered. Thousands of my constituents will be breathing a sigh of relief at this decision, and hundreds of kids will be able to walk, wheel and cycle to school more safely as a result.

“I would like to thank the committee members for their careful deliberation, council officers for their professionalism, and the hundreds of Leith citizens who have been in touch with me and other councillors to explain what a transformative impact the LTN has had on their lives.

“The next steps now must be to build on the scheme, look what further works can be introduced to address the small number of streets that have seen an increase in traffic, and improve the scheme still further for people walking, wheeling and cycling. I’m also keen that the council learns the lessons from this scheme, and looks to roll out similar schemes across the city. The Leith LTN has been incredibly successful at reducing traffic, and other communities around Edinburgh should also be given chance to see similar benefits.”

Like this: Like Loading...