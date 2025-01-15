Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with thefts from garages and sheds in the Craiglockhart and Colinton areas.

The incidents occurred between 7 and 9 January 2025.

Officers also recovered items that had been stolen and returned them to their owners.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report will be made to the relevant authorities.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

Like this: Like Loading...