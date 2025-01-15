Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with thefts from garages and sheds in the Craiglockhart and Colinton areas.
The incidents occurred between 7 and 9 January 2025.
Officers also recovered items that had been stolen and returned them to their owners.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report will be made to the relevant authorities.
“Inquiries remain ongoing.”
