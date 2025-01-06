Robert Whyte Sen was smiles better after pocketing £195 for the heaviest fish in the East Fife New Year Open.

The Edinburgh-based angler brought a cod of 8lb 10oz to the scales to beat 38 other anglers in tough conditions off the Tayside coast.

One of the organisers, Arbroath-based Stewart Falconer, said a few decent fish were caught despite the conditions.

Tayside-based Kevin Lewis, team manager of the Scotland Ladies Sea Fishing squad, weighed in with the heaviest bag, six fish totalling 18lb 8oz, and he won £200.

Stuart Cresswell from Ayr was second with five fish for 12lb 5oz and he pocketed £120.

Third was Wullie Kennedy, also from Ayr with four fish for 11ln 3oz winning £70 and the boundaries for the five-hour match were Carnoustie to Ferryden.

The third leg of the winter heaviest cod league organised by Kirkcaldy-based Mike and Chris Horn is scheduled for Saturday, January 11 from Carnoustie to Ferryden Lighthouse.

More than 30 are in the league which has a prize fund so far of £350 and the heaviest fish so far has been caught by Montrose fisherman, James Duncan, a 6lb 1oz cod.

Bass Rock Shore Angling League are scheduled to host round five of their winter league on Wednesday, January 8) and secretary, James Ogilvie, asks those keen to fish to let him know.

The venue is North Berwick and it is a rover where anglers can fish their favourite mark. Registration is at the harbour between 6pm and 6.30pm with fishing from 7pm to 10pm.

A reminder that only sizeable fish should be brought to the scales.

LIBRARY PICTURE: sea fishing on Ravensheugh Beach in East Lothian by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...