Police officers investigating disorder following the Hibs v Motherwell match that took place at Easter Road on Saturday, 5 October, 2024, have made more arrests.
Four men, two aged 19, one aged 18 and one aged 24, along with a 16-year-old male youth, have been arrested and charged in connection with incidents in the St Andrew Square area.
They have been released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.
Football banning orders are being sought.
Chief Inspector Craig Rogerson said: “Officers work hard to create a safe environment not just at football matches but also after the event.
“These arrests send a strong message that we will not tolerate football related disorder in any form.”
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.