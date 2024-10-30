Police officers investigating disorder following the Hibs v Motherwell match that took place at Easter Road on Saturday, 5 October, 2024, have made more arrests.

Four men, two aged 19, one aged 18 and one aged 24, along with a 16-year-old male youth, have been arrested and charged in connection with incidents in the St Andrew Square area.

They have been released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.

Football banning orders are being sought.

Chief Inspector Craig Rogerson said: “Officers work hard to create a safe environment not just at football matches but also after the event.

“These arrests send a strong message that we will not tolerate football related disorder in any form.”

