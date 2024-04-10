Professor Peter Higgs
The Edinburgh Reporter is very sad that Peter Higgs has died. He was always very gracious with his time, and that despite his massive achievements in science. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2013.
Greyfriars Kirk event
There is an event on 19 April at Greyfriars Kirk when a new image of Greyfriars Bobby will be unveiled.
Save the Palmhouses
The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has a fundraiser running to save the historic Palm Houses.
Learn more about it here:
Delivery office saved
Ian Murray MP reports that the delivery office at Strathearn Road has been saved from closure.
