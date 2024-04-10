

Professor Peter Higgs

The Edinburgh Reporter is very sad that Peter Higgs has died. He was always very gracious with his time, and that despite his massive achievements in science. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2013.



9/4/2024 Picture Alan Simpson Professor Peter Higgs who has died aged 94. Professor Peter Higgs at University of Edinburgh following his Award of The Nobel Prize in Physics.

Greyfriars Kirk event

There is an event on 19 April at Greyfriars Kirk when a new image of Greyfriars Bobby will be unveiled.



Save the Palmhouses

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has a fundraiser running to save the historic Palm Houses.

Save the Palm Houses 🌴💚



With voices including Botanics' Curator David Knott, Education Outreach Officer Eve Armstrong and Biodiversity Scientist Dr Tiina Särkinen, find out more about the appeal from some of our brilliant staff.



Please donate today 👉 https://t.co/iXoYcidVx4 pic.twitter.com/22hgLe3uqm — Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (@TheBotanics) April 9, 2024

Delivery office saved

Ian Murray MP reports that the delivery office at Strathearn Road has been saved from closure.

