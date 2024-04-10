Network Rail has installed British Sign Language (BSL) customer information screens at Edinburgh Waverley.

Waverley and Glasgow Central stations are the first in the UK to have BSL on the main boards and sub boards as part of an ongoing investment to make Scotland’s Railway more accessible for deaf passengers.

Representatives from Network Rail teamed up with the British Deaf Association (BDA) Scotland who provided key insight and guidance.

Throughout each day the latest information on trains from Network Rail’s control room will be converted to BSL on the displays in real time for passengers.

Currently, the boards only show train information, however, they will soon be able to show emergency and security messages, as well as information about works that may impact journeys.

Graham Smith, regional telecoms asset and performance manager, Network Rail, said: “We value the positive impact that having BSL displayed on our main and sub boards can have for our deaf passengers.

“We hope this will not only help in our communication efforts for passengers with hearing difficulties but will provide those customers with a better experience on Scotland’s Railway.

“We’ve heard that as a result of the work we’re doing in Scotland, there are five other major stations who now want to follow our lead – so I’m really proud to see Scotland’s Railway blazing this trail.”

Avril Hepner, BSL Scotland Manager, British Deaf Association (Scotland) said: “There are a number of challenges that we face when travelling by train. It’s very easy to end up on the wrong platform or on the wrong train, especially when there are platform changes or delays, and we can’t hear the live announcements.

“These digital BSL information boards will benefit Deaf travellers greatly. They’ll improve accessibility and independence but will also give confidence to passengers that they are up to date with travel information and able to get to the right train at the right time.

“Having this vital information in BSL brings hope that many more BSL users have the confidence to travel independently by train.”



