Meadowbank Sports Centre is holding an Open Day on Sunday, 19 November, just a bit more than a year after the official reopening after modernisation and rebuilding of the Edinburgh Leisure flagship.

The leisure charity which runs the city’s keep fit venues invites people in Edinburgh to try before they buy.

Opened in July 2022, the centre has a range of facilities at the £47 million venue, and encourages customers, old and new, to try something different, including racquet and track facilities.

The programme will include gym, as well as gym-based and fitness classes. Customers will have the chance to try racquet sports including badminton, table tennis, squash, and one of the newest sports, Pickleball, which is fast growing. And if running is your thing, there will be a chance to try both the indoor and outdoor running tracks. Café Refresh will be open from 8.30 am – 5 pm for a range of drinks and snacks.

Josh Anderson, Operations Manager at Meadowbank Sports Centre said: “Meadowbank Sports Centre has been a sporting and social hub for so many people in the Edinburgh area over the years. But we’re conscious that a lot of people still haven’t paid us a visit to our incredible £47m refurbishment. Hence why we are opening our doors and hosting an Open Day, which will be a great opportunity for existing adult members to perhaps try something new, such as the track and racquet facilities and for potential new members to come and try for free before they buy and see just how great our facilities are.

“And as an added incentive for new members, there will be an opportunity to sign up for an adult Meadowbank Gym or Fitness Class membership on the day at the Meadowbank reception with a £0 joining fee.”

The new Meadowbank has much to offer the local community and communities throughout Edinburgh and includes the following facilities:

An outdoor eight-lane athletics track with a 499-seat stand and outdoor throwing and jumps area.

A 60m six-lane indoor athletics track and jumps space.

Two multi-sport halls with fixed and moveable spectator seating

A hall for dance and other events, including hosting bouncy castle birthday parties.

Two fitness studios (capacity – 30 each), which include world-renowned Les Mills programme of classes, smart tech bars and weights. A fitness class timetable with 77 classes

A Cycle Studio (capacity – 30) with Life Fitness IC7 bikes and ICG myride and Les Mills RPM classes

A gym with Life Fitness equipment, dumbbells up to 50kg, Watt bikes, SkiErg, row and Cybex SPARC machines (capacity – 90) Combined bumped plates weighs in the gym – 2927.5kg Combined dumbbell weight in the gym – 1,918kg 40+ pieces of resistance and free weights equipment

Two squash courts

A purpose-built dojo for martial arts

A boxing gym

Two 3G (synthetic) pitches, including one with a 499-seat stand.

A hospitality Suite and event-hosting facilities

Cafe and meeting rooms

To get involved in Meadowbank Sports Centre Open Day, gym sessions do not need to be booked but fitness and gym-based classes, and racquet sports, and use of the track need to be booked.The activities are now available to book online or via the Edinburgh Leisure app.

Find out more – https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/venues/meadowbank-sports-centre/open-day

Picture – Chris Watt Photography 07887554193 info@chriswatt.com www.chriswatt.com

