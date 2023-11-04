Barnton Park club-reared Scott Duncan, who last week reached a career high world ranking of 222, is among a string of high performers lined up to play in Tennis Scotland’s new Open Tour National Doubles Championship.

The event, which will feature talent from junior, university, club and professional ranks competing against each other, will take place at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Tennis Centre from 9-12 November.

Scott is expected to extend a successful partnership with Englishman Marcus Willis who famously shared Wimbledon’s centre court with Roger Federer in 2016 after coming through qualifying with the scalp of Daniil Medvedev.

Entry will be free to an event with a total prize pot of £10,000 making it almost certainly the biggest domestic doubles-only tournament in Britain.

Other Scots taking part include British No1 women’s doubles player and Wimbledon quarter finalist Mai Lumsden in partnership with fellow WTA player, Ali Collins.

ITF World Tennis Tour regulars Hamish Stewart, Euan Stewart, Euan Lumsden and Ewan Moore will also be flying the saltire while the GB National Tennis Academy at the University of Stirling will be represented by Charlie Robertson and Henry Jefferson.

Mike Cohen, Head Competitions & Events at Tennis Scotland, said:

“The TS Open Tour is a tough and competitive environment, and this will provide a great opportunity for its regulars to take on some of the best doubles players around.”

The event will also host a Tie-Break Ten-style friendly invitational for Scottish junior players.

Blane Dodds, Chief Executive of Tennis Scotland, said:“Thanks to new sponsorship, the TS Open Tour has been able to offer enhanced prize money to help young players as they build their professional careers.”

