Craigmillar amateur boxing club sent a strong contingent to the Scottish Development Championships at Ravenscraig Sports Centre and returned with a clutch of five silver medals from an event which featured 700 contenders overall.

Coach Kenny McCartney was delighted with the performances. He said: “All our boxers did really well as, for most, it was their first fight.”

Pictured are those who flew the flag for Craigmillar ABC inc company with coaches Steven Nicol, Kenny McCartney and Billy Dunn – Harry Anderson, Charlie Kay, Hayden Sutherland, Logan McGarvey, Carlyn Townsley, Aaron Benze, Ryan McInally and Michael Tester. Missing from the photo-call was Jude Forbes.

Like this: Like Loading...