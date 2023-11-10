The City of Edinburgh Council will implement the controls which The Scottish Government will enact on 11 December to prevent drivers from parking on pavements.

Enforcement will begin in January 2024 when drivers will be fined £100 if they park on pavements, at dropped kerbs or double park. The Transport Convener is adamant that everyone in the city will benefit from the ban and said that during the consultation for the City Mobility Plan 68% of residents supported the move. Edinburgh will be the first city in Scotland to implement a full ban.

This new regulation is welcomed by bodies such as Living Streets and Guide Dogs Scotland who have lobbied for the legislation. The council is implementing the controls as quickly as possible saying that this is a way of ensuring accessibility for everyone and that it is central to the desire for an accessible and sustainable city contained in the City Mobility Plan which was approved in 2021.

Delivery drivers will be allowed some leeway if there is nowhere else to park and if they can leave a 1.5 metre space for those on foot or using the pavement. Otherwise the only exemption is for emergency services.

Cllr Scott Arthur

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “Implementing these new parking restrictions is part of our commitment to ensure Edinburgh’s roads and pavements are accessible for all.

“Making sure our footways are kept clear will deliver real benefits for pedestrians and road users, particularly those who are disproportionately affected such as parents with pushchairs, older people and wheelchair users.

“We would expect everyone to adhere to the new prohibitions when the final regulations come into force to guarantee our streets are safer and more user-friendly.”

Council officers have assessed 5,217 roads in the city in preparation. This has identified some streets where “mitigation measures” may be necessary.

Transport Scotland will undertake an awareness campaign over the festive period hoping to encourage the change, and the council will also run a campaign to ensure drivers know what they can or cannot do.

Niall Foley, lead external affairs manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Parking on pavements is a nuisance for everyone, but potentially dangerous if you are a wheelchair user forced onto the road, pushing a buggy, or have sight loss and can’t see traffic coming towards you.

“When cars block the way, it undermines the confidence of people with a vision impairment to get out and about independently.

“We welcome the parking measures being introduced and look forward to working with the City of Edinburgh Council to ensure the pavement parking prohibitions are a success.”

Stuart Hay, Director, Living Streets Scotland said: “Edinburgh is taking the right approach to the enforcement of pavement parking, recognising that footways are for people, not parking spaces for cars.

“Exemptions should only be applied in exceptional cases based on evidence, which can only be collected via careful monitoring and consultation. This is the best way to ensure those most affected by blocked pavements, including disabled people, have safe access to our streets.”

Exiting the City Chambers after the media briefing we spotted this one driver may soon have to find somewhere else to park.

Like this: Like Loading...