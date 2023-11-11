There was double delight for Corstorphine AAC athletes at the Lindsays Short Course cross country championships including a first ever national cross-country medal for the Senior women’s team.

Josie-Wren Golder (pictured by Bobby Gavin) took bronze in the under-20 category at Lanark, finishing 18th overall in the women’s 4K race in a time of 14:28.

It continues a fine run of form from Josie, who took second place in the women’s 10K at the Great Scottish Run last month.

The result also helped secure bronze for the Senior women’s team comprising Josie, Kirsty MacAulay, Olivia Clarke and Kara McKenzie-Tait.

Kirsty finished 15th in 14:24, Olivia was 26th (and fifth in the under-20 category) in 14:49 and Kara was also inside the top 30, coming home 28th out of 281 finishers in 14:56.

The storming runs ensured the CAAC squad went one better than the fourth place sealed by Josie, Kara and Zoe Carruthers at the Lindsays East District Cross Country Relay Championships in October.

It also came less than five months after the senior women’s team – featuring both Kirsty and Olivia – won its first ever national team title at the Scottish Track Relay Championships at Scotstoun.

Bill Lothian is an evergreen sports journalist who claims to be widely published at home and abroad. Please share your local sports stories by e-mailing: billlothian1008@gmail.com

