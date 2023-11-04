This is now Islamophobia Awareness Month (IAM) 2023, which aims to raise awareness of Islamophobia and its prevalence in Scotland.

Figures show that many people are still subject to Islamophobic abuse, which can include harassment, hate speech, violent attacks, religious profiling and being prejudiced against Muslims. IAM seeks to demonstrate the effect of Islamophobia and how it can be tackled, in addition to the positive contributions of Muslims in the UK.

The Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group (CPG) on Challenging Racial & Religious Prejudice recently received an update on its 2021 inquiry into Islamophobia in Scotland. The 2021 inquiry found that 75% of Muslims say that Islamophobia is a regular or everyday issue in Scottish society. 78% of Muslims in Scotland believed that Islamophobia was getting worse, which rose to 82% of Muslim respondents with a Glasgow postcode. More than 80% of all Muslim respondents to the survey have a friend or family member who has experienced Islamophobia.

The update re-launched the Islamophobia Inquiry recommendations, with Convener Foysol Choudhury MSP highlighting that Islamophobia is still a prevalent issue in Scotland and that key recommendations such as improving on the reporting and recording of Islamophobia in schools should be urgently progressed.

Mr Choudhury, who is the new Convener of the CPG taking over from colleague Anas Sarwar MSP, is encouraging constituents to talk about these experiences during Islamophobia Awareness Month, to raise awareness that these problems do exist and people are facing them daily.

He said: “Islamophobia is still such a big issue for all Muslims and we need to find a way to eradicate the abuse and hatred urgently, to help those who face issues with Islamophobia on a daily basis.

“I have been raising in the Scottish Parliament the issue of how the Scottish Government will ensure that all police officers will be able to fully investigate all reported hate crimes, so people will then hopefully feel more comfortable going to the police about the abuse and hatred they receive.”

Following his previous work on Islamophobia, Mr Choudhury is continuing to encourage people this month to share their experiences and speak out:

“I really want to make sure people feel enabled to speak out about their issues, to give support to those who face hate or abuse because of their membership to religious communities.

“It is my hope that this will then create a more peaceful Scotland for everyone, free from any kind of religious intolerance or hatred.”

https://mcb.org.uk/cpg-report-scotland-needs-urgent-education-reforms-to-combat-scourge-of-islamophobia/

Scotlands_Islamophobia_2023_Update.pdf (mcb.org.uk)

https://www.parliament.scot/chamber-and-committees/official-report/search-what-was-said-in-parliament/meeting-of-parliament-20-09-2023?meeting=15446&iob=131796#16216

Foysol Choudhury, MBE, MSP

