Leslie Hills, filmmaker and author, has written about her own New Town home at 10 Scotland Street in a new book which is on sale now.

This is the story of one house and its history over two centuries with links to booksellers and silk merchants, cholera and coincidence.

The story of the Edinburgh home and its connections to far flung places like the Caribbean and Calcutta is a tale of “global and strange connections”. Author Val McDermid has written a foreword in which she said: “Although Leslie’s research started here, it took her a long way from home. But this is no dry recitation of records. Leslie’s own family’s experiences weave in and out of the extraordinary lives that have passed through 10 Scotland Street. As a film maker, she’s accustomed to teasing out the narrative threads that bring stories to life.”

The book will be officially launched at a Toppings event hosted by Sara Sheridan on 1 December at Greenbank Church. Tickets here.

