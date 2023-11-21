Today at the Council

The Finance and Resources Committee meets today at the City Chambers. You can watch online and all the joining details and the papers are here.

It is always the council’s revenue position which is of concern as the council must present and adhere to a balanced budget. The council is asked to note that “as of month five and taking into account Council’s approval of an additional in-year contribution to the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board of up to £14.2million, an overall underspend of £1.880million is now being forecast”. This is of course not a huge buffer in the scheme of things – the council spends around £1 billion each year on providing services, but it is more comforting that there is an underspend for now.

There will be a new policy adopted in 2024 when rates on any non-domestic properties (so shops and offices) will have a 12 month window when rates will cease to be payable if those premises are empty. This should bring in revenue for the council of up to £14 million in respect of the 1800 or so empty properties for which owners do not pay rates at present. Currently exemptions and reliefs are open-ended.

The council is asked to approve spending of 224,000 on the Portobello Kilns to put the 1906 structure into repair.

The Portobello Kiln was wrapped with a banner created by the Decorators of Portobello a group of women who worked at the Buchan Pottery there in the sixties PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The kilns are the last remaining buildings of the pottery industry in Scotland and have been a community landmark for over a century. The kilns first fired objects in 1906 with the construction of the first kiln by Buchan’s Pottery company.

The bannerwork depicts a range of drawings and paintings from the original illustrations and motifs used at the potteries in the 1960s. The decorators themselves are five local women who worked at the potteries during that time period.

The aim of the project is to showcase the rich heritage of the area and to raise awareness and funding for the renovations and maintenance of the kilns going forward. The bannerwork is expected to be displayed for up to a year.

The Finance Committee papers are a source of much local news – for example the council is to agree a new 25-year lease with Juniper Green Tennis Club on Barberton Avenue. The rent will be as follows: Rent: years 1-5 zero rent, year 6 £600 (50%), year 7 £720 (60%), year 8 £900 (75%), year 9 £1,020 (85%), year 10 £1,200 (100%).

Afore ye Go

Although we have yet to enjoy all the Christmas and New Year entertainment we have news about Burns&Beyond the festival which will cheer you in January.

Read more here – and book now as tickets go on sale at 10am on 21 November.

Nadine Shah will appear at Burns&Beyond

Connery Foundation

There are 30 subsidised places available now for aspiring filmmakers in five disciplines with the Connery Foundation.

The Sean Connery Talent Lab is supported by a wide range of industry partners, trusts and foundations who have pledged their support to underpin the programme with additional funding, bursaries and scholarships. BBC Film is the production partner with several other partners joining the Talent Lab including: The Dana and Albert Broccoli Foundation, FirstStage Studios, Blazing Griffin, DNA Films, Hartswood Films, Juniper Trust, LS Productions, the Rank Foundation and Synchronicity Films.



This new and transformative 12-month talent development programme is set to become a cornerstone of the Scottish film industry. It will offer a unique opportunity to enable 30 aspiring filmmakers across five disciplines (writers/directors, producers, cinematographers, editors and production designers) to bring to life their own unique short films, made with the support of BBC Film.

Located in Leith, Edinburgh, within an expanding creative quarter under development by FirstStage Studios in partnership with Forth Ports and others, the selected participants from across Scotland will embark on a collaborative filmmaking journey beginning in April 2024. Six dynamic filmmaking teams will be assembled, gaining access to a first-class training curriculum, made up of seminars, hands-on workshops and mentorship opportunities. Dedicated guidance from renowned NFTS Heads of Department and prominent industry executives, including BBC Film, will enrich and enhance the development and post-production process.

Each team will receive a £25,000 production budget, with free access to cutting-edge equipment and unrivalled training facilities provided by the NFTS. The tailor-made programme is designed to further amplify the expertise of each participant in their respective craft specialism, allowing them to refine their skills and push the boundaries of creativity.

The programme is designed to be part-time, enabling participants to strike a balance between other paid work and professional engagements. Aligned with the unwavering commitment of the NFTS to promoting diversity within the industry, the Sean Connery Talent Lab is dedicated to offering a supportive and inclusive experience for disabled and neuro-divergent individuals, including those with conditions such as dyslexia, a cause close to the heart of the Sean Connery Foundation.

​After 12 intensive months, the Sean Connery Talent Lab will culminate in the creation of six short films that will serve as powerful industry ‘calling cards’, offering an invaluable launchpad for the 30 talented individuals to make their mark on the world of film. The final films will be submitted for both UK and international film festivals and will premiere at a prestigious showcase event, with industry figures from across Scotland, the UK and beyond invited to attend the screenings. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded an NFTS Diploma in Filmmaking.

For more information on how to apply and for eligibility criteria, go to: nfts.co.uk/sean-connery-talent-lab

​

Orchestra winter concert

On Sunday the Stockbridge and New Town Community Orchestra will stage their winter concert.

