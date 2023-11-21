COMEDIAN AND PUBLIC SPEAKING STAR TO LEAD CHRISTMAS AFTERNOON EVENT AT THE RED HOUSE HOTEL

The Red House Hotel is bringing a comedy and public speaking star from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to Coupar Angus.

One of Scotland’s finest after dinner speakers, comedians and speech writers, Eric Davidson, will host an afternoon of festive food drink and entertainment – entitled Eat, Drink & Be Merry – at the Red House Hotel on Friday 22 December.

Starting at 2pm and costing £39.95 per person, the event consists of a deliciously festive three course meal – offering a choice of favourite dishes, from traditional roast turkey, to Red House’s renowned home-made beef steak pie, to classic Christmas pudding – followed by a lively speech by Eric which is sure to engage everyone.

Hailing from the small mining village of Newtongrange, South of Edinburgh, Eric has written and performed comedy for many years, performing in the bars and clubs of Edinburgh, including several spells at the Fringe.

In 2003, he started performing on the busy Scottish after dinner circuit. Now, he has travelled the length and breadth of Scotland, and the UK, picking up several after dinner speaking awards along the way, and sharing top tables with many politicians, sporting stars, and TV personalities.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Eric to the Red House Hotel this Christmas,” said owner, Alan Bannerman. “We thought it would be a bit different to offer an afternoon of fun, laughs, good food and good company instead of everything being in the evening. Our more mature customers may appreciate coming along to this fun event with their friends the last Friday before Christmas. Tickets are available from the hotel with places filling up fast. Get yours soon! We don’t want anyone to miss out.”

Call 01828 628500 to book.

www.red-house-hotel.co.uk

