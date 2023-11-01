Our November newspaper is out today.

Pick it up at any of our stockists – or there is still time to sign up and have your own copy sent to you in the post. Click on the image below. it is full of stories about local news and sport with some business news – and a two page spread about Christmas in the city centre.

November in history

The full list of important dates in history is compiled for us each month by the Old Edinburgh Club. This month’s list is quite extensive.

Read more here. Any guesses what the image below shows?

The sky over Edinburgh

Phil Daly is a former employee of the Royal Observatory Edinburgh (now UKATC) on Blackford Hill. He has worked on the UK’s overseas telescopes in Hawaii (UKIRT, JCMT) and on large telescopes at major astronomical observatories worldwide. He is currently part of an international collaboration searching for optical counterparts to gravity wave events using multi-messenger astronomy.

And he has written a second monthly article for us explaining what you will see in the skies above the capital this month and explains the rather complicated looking image below.

Read more here.

Samhuinn Fire Festival 2023

Thousands of revellers were in Holyrood Park last night celebrating the ancient Celtic tradition of Samhuinn when the battle between the Summer and Winter Kings is represented.

There are more photos here.

PHOTO Iris Kyranou for Beltane Fire Society.

BMX

If you or a young person near you is keen to learn some BMX skills then the Scottish BMX School will be at the Porty Active Travel Hub on The Prom for ages 10-18 on 12 November 2-4pm and 2 December 10-2pm. Sign up below for free places.

Like this: Like Loading...