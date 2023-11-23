Jump Ship Brewing is to launch court proceedings against Brewdog to protect the name of one of its beers.

The non-alcoholic brewery launched the first edition of Shore Leave in the middle of last year with another in the series released last May. It is claimed that Brewdog used an image of the second release of Jump Ship’s product in marketing. Jump Ship claim that this has caused confusion and damage to its brand and that Brewdog has not responded to correspondence.

Sonja Mitchell who founded Jump Ship said: “I am incredibly disappointed that despite contacting BrewDog directly, I have been forced down the legal route to defend all that I and my team have built. We have put considerable investment into the development of our Shore Leave series of beers – from the creation of the beer itself to the branding, packaging and distribution. We cannot afford to lose that. Jump Ship has developed a steadfast reputation for great tasting beers with ethics at our heart and this is what we’re seeking to protect.

“At the point where BrewDog launched its beer, Jump Ship was the only brewer in the UK market with a beer called Shore Leave in production. The basis of our claim is that BrewDog’s actions cause a risk of confusion amongst our stockists and drinkers and this causes financial harm to our brand. This is a period of exciting and positive growth for Jump Ship with growing sales in the UK and beyond and this matter is one we’re keen to clear up.”

Jump Ship set up in 2019 and following an equity based crowdfunder it will open a brewery at Rosemains in Pathhead later this year. The number of employees is slowly rising, with the appointment of a new full-time brewer, marketing manager and head of sales in recent months.

