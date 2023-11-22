Manor Grange Care Home in Pinkhill were delighted to have two winners in the prestigious Scottish Care Awards, who were presented with their awards by singing star Michelle McManus in front of a packed audience at the Hilton in Glasgow.

Maureen Cameron, Well-being Coordinator in the category of Ancilliary and Support Staff and Brogan McKay, Team Lead in the category of Emerging Talent. Home Manager, Lesley Stewart and other colleagues attended the awards with their nominees.

The annual event honours excellence in the care home sector and shines a spotlight on outstanding achievements in 13 award categories.

Lesley Stewart, Manor Grange Care Home Manager said: “We were so delighted for Maureen and Brogan that they were selected to be finalists as they are two amazing individuals that bring so much to the lives of our residents, families and colleagues but to come away with two awards was just gold and a very special moment for them and everyone at the care home.

“Maureen has worked at the home for 6 1/2 years and is a selfless individual who works so tirelessly to contribute significantly to the health and well-being of not only our residents but also their families, team and the local community. She is at the heart of arranging activities that are aligned to our residents likes and preferences, she is a fantastic asset and team player for the home, she is most definety a worthy winner.

“Brogan started working with us in January 2022 as a Care Assistant and very early on we could see that she had some amazing skills and was quickly promoted to a Senior Carer and more recently to a Team Lead. She has always demonstrated exemplemary professionalism and exceptional dedication which has had an enormous impact on our holistic approach and delivery of care, she’s definetly one to watch for the future as her career progresses. To say that I am proud is an understatement concluded Lesley. I am priviledged to work with such kind and dedicated colleagues and the recognition this brings to both ladies and the home is nothing more that the team deserve, they are simply the best.”

Manor Grange Care Home in Pinkhill, Edinburgh prides itself on delivering exemplary care for up to 83 residents.

Brogan one of the winners

