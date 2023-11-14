A rare portrait of “Scotland’s forgotten dog breed” the Dandie Dimont terrier, fetched £12,800 – over five times its estimate – at an auction in Edinburgh dedicated to man’s best friend.



The Dandie Dinmont is the only dog named after a fictional character, taking its moniker from a farmer in Sir Walter Scott’s 1815 novel Guy Mannering.



The little terriers, known for their long body, short legs, and distinctive “top-knot” of hair, are now listed as a vulnerable native breed.



The early 20th century oil painting portrait of “Algy – A Dandie Dinmont” by British artist Frances Mabel Hollams (1877-1963) had a lower estimate of £2500 at Bonhams’ Dog Sale, but was eventually snapped up by a bidder for £12,800.



Leo Webster, Bonhams’ picture specialist, said the painting was “an intimate celebration of a loyal family dog, which captured the Dandie Dinmont perfectly”.



Guy Mannering, Scott’s best-selling tale of smugglers, first introduced the tough but friendly Liddesdale farmer Dandie Dinmont, whose temperament matched those of his six “Pepper and Mustard Terriers”.



Thanks to the book’s popularity, they became the fashionable Dandie Dinmont, beloved pets of Queen Victoria, the painter Sir Edwin Landseer, and later Miss Marple writer Dame Agatha Christie and actor Sir Alec Guinness.



The first known Dandie Dinmont, known as “Old Ginger” was born in 1842, and every living Dandie Dinmont can be traced to the stud. Old Ginger’s mother Vixen came from a dog bred by Scott himself.



A bronze statue of Old Ginger stands next to the kennels he was born in at The Haining in Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders.



The portrait of Algy – A Dandie Dinmont was one of 250 paintings, sculptures and other depictions of dogs, which fetched over £430,000 in total at Bonhams’ specialist auction.



They included portraits of dogs from Dalmatians, Dachshunds and Dandie Dinmonts to Pugs, Pointers and Prized Poodles and canine companions from Collies to Cocker Spaniels.



The highlight was an 1896 oil painting by British artist and renowned hound painter John Emms of The New Forest Buckhounds, which fetched £82,950, while William Henry Hamilton’s painting of “Motherhood” depicting a Springer Spaniel made £12,800.



Other lots ranged from 19th century sporting subjects to portraiture, ceramics, bronzes, and even collars.



Mr Webster said “We really wanted to show the breadth of dogs in art and of course, celebrate the enduring relationship we have with our canine companions.



“We had an amazing, international response.”

Dandie Dinmont terrier Beatrix poses next to an oil painting titled “A Dandie Dinmont Terrier”, by an unknown 19th century artist. The painting wentunder the hammer at “The Dog Sale” at Bonhams in Edinburgh, with an estimate of £2000-3000. PHOTO Alan Simpson

Dandie Dinmont terrier Beatrix poses next to an oil painting titled “Algy – A Dandie Dinmont”. The painting, by Frances Mabel Hollams (1877-1963), went under the hammer at “The Dog Sale” at Bonhams in Edinburgh PHOTO Alan Simpson

Dandie Dinmont terrier Beatrix poses next to an oil painting titled “A Dandie Dinmont Terrier”, by an unknown 19th century artist. The painting wentunder the hammer at “The Dog Sale” at Bonhams in Edinburgh, with an estimate of £2000-3000. PHOTO Alan Simpson







