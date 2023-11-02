Capital clubs were well to the fore at Scottish Athletics’ 4J Annual Awards dinner in Glasgow.

Among those celebrating were Corstorphine AAC who won Impact Club of the Year in recognition of community work, boosting membership by 45 per cent and increasing its number of coaches.

CAAC, which works with youngsters aged eight up to veterans in the 60+ category, also became the first club in Edinburgh to offer frame running sessions for physically disabled and impaired competitors.

The tailored training – a form of adaptive running using special three-wheeled equipment to support athletes’ bodies – expanded from an initial two participants to six – following its launch in January.

The accolade came after vice-president Graeme Reid and secretary Chris Peggie delivered a presentation at Scottish Athletics’ 2023 National Club Conference, highlighting CAAC’s work post- lockdown including developing club structures, improving communication, and establishing links with Active Schools Edinburgh.

Harmeny AC’s Craig Stewart won Volunteer of the Year while Edinburgh Athletic Club took home Track and Field Club of the Year while one of their members, Paul Forbes, was present to receive his Masters Athlete of the Year award.

Undoubtedly the least surprising accolade was earned by Josh Kerr, Edinburgh AC’s world 1500 metres champion, who was named Athlete of the Year.

Pictured by Bobby Gavin at the awards dinner with, or receiving their prizes are:

Volunteer of the Year Craig Stewart of Harmeny AC.

Anne Scott and Yvonne Jones of Edinburgh AC received the Track and Field Club trophy from Scottish and GB sprinter, Alyson Bell.

The Corstorphine delegation comprised, left to right, vice president Graeme Reid, co-captain Janet Grigor, secretary Chris Peggie and Club Together officer, Harry Baird.

Also, Graeme Reid is pictured delivering his presentation to the National Club Conference.

Corstorphin AC impact Club of the Year Scottish Athletics Awards 2023 PHOTO Bobby Gavin

Craig Stewart – volunteer of the year – Scottish Athletics Awards 2023 PHOTO Bobby Gavin Byline

Graeme making his conference speech Scottish Athletics Coaching Conference 2023 PHOTO Bobby Gavin

Edinburgh AC win track and field club of the year. Scottish Athletics Awards 2023 PHOTO Bobby Gavin

