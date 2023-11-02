The East of Scotland Ladies over-40s tennis team have enjoyed a successful LTA Seniors County Cup.

Having been promoted to Division Two last year, the team played matches against Yorkshire, Buckinghamshire, Nottinghamshire and Hereford/Worcestershire, winning all but one – a narrow 3-2 loss to the eventual league winners Buckinghamshire.

The team finished second overall and hope to be promoted to Division One next year.

The squad were captained by Ally Campbell and also comprised Sarah Mcfadyen, Suzie Provan, Mhairi Beattie, Rosie Dennis, Lindsay Silverthorn, Daphne Hill and Lindsey Ross.

Our picture shows, left to right, Sarah, Ally, Daphne and Suzie.

