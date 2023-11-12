Summerhall will host the first Summerhall Big Christmas Weekend from 1 to 3 December.

Held throughout Summerhall, the Big Weekend will build on the popularity of its annual Christmas Market – 90 stalls of locally curated businesses will make for a bigger, better, and even more festive atmosphere for all to enjoy.

A full weekend of Christmas creativity and fun for the local community, Summerhall’s Big Christmas Weekend will see events, activities, performance, stalls, and more take place. Highlights include Adrenalism Theatre’s A Very Crypto Christmas (with Christmas Karaoke and bar service); Crispmas Confessional; Après Ski Bar with raclette and German beer; Carol Singing from Summerhall’s very own community choir; a Friday night Christmas Ceilidh in collaboration with The Edinburgh Ceilidh Club; and Wreath Making with Ollie and Ivy using locally and sustainably sourced materials – as well as a wide range of high quality food and mulled wine and cider vendors.

Welcoming all at only £3 entry to the market and free for Under 18s, this is a full weekend of Christmas creativity where special gifts can be bought and made, culture enjoyed, and the festive spirit found at every corner.

Summerhall Events Manager Steph Leach commented: “Summerhall’s Christmas Market has always been popular, but every year we want to make it bigger and better so we can showcase even more local talent and makers. We are calling this year’s programme our Big Christmas Weekend to really encapsulate how much there is to enjoy! We were keen to make this year a bit different by working with multiple local organisations and offering more than just a market.

“We’ve been really lucky in finding lots of amazing collaborators to work with this year, like The Edinburgh Ceilidh Club, Ollie and Ivy, and Adrenalism Theatre, as well as increasing our available capacity for exhibitors at our market – nearly 90 this Christmas! I really feel that this year is already demonstrating the importance of collaboration and community for all Edinburgh creatives.”

Summerhall CEO Sam Gough said: “What I love about the Summerhall Christmas Market is just how authentic it is – local makers, boutique sellers and high-quality produce. It really is the highlight of the month and will be so much fun.”

