Edinburgh Schools senior badminton team did well but were just edged out by Glasgow on count-back after drawing 5-5 with hosts Glasgow in the Scottish inter-area team event.

Edinburgh were represented by Poppy Shell, Jennifer Feng, Isobel Morrice, Louise Newcombe, Ross Macartney, Samuel Corlett, Lewis McDonald and Blair Whitson.

Meanwhile, it was a highly competitive weekend for Lothians’ under-16 Team in the Yehlex Anglo Scottish under-16 team event at the Tyneside Badminton Centre.

They were just pipped by Clyde and Yorkshire by the narrowest of margins – 7-8 on each occasion – but many of the matches could have gone either way.

The team were managed by Irene Blair and Duncan Campbell.

Like this: Like Loading...