History was made in the UK on Monday when former Prime Minister, David Cameron, was brought back in to government as the Foreign Secretary following the dismissal of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

The previous Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has moved to the Home Office, leaving a gap at the Foreign Office for Lord Cameron to fill.

Cameron, 57, was Prime Minister for six years until 2016 when he resigned after the Brexit referendum. He has meanwhile been writing his memoirs and was involved with the financial firm, Greensill, which later came to an abrupt end.

His Majesty The King has now approved Cameron to become a life peer as Lord Cameron, although his full title is to be confirmed. There is an interesting list of peerages granted to former Prime Ministers here. His seat in the Lords allows him to return to government even though he is not an elected MP but makes being questioned in the House of Commons a bit tricky – so that will probably be delegated to Andrew Mitchell. Cameron can be grilled in the Lords however, and will also have to appear before Select Committees.



Various other MPs have moved out of or into Cabinet, or simply resigned from government. The official announcement is:

The King has been pleased to approve the following government appointments:

Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department.

Rt Hon David Cameron as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Richard Holden MP as Minister without Portfolio.

Victoria Atkins MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Laura Trott MBE MP as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Rt Hon John Glen MP as Paymaster General, and Minister for the Cabinet Office.

Rt Hon Greg Hands MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade.

Lee Rowley MP as a Minister of State (Minister for Housing) in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Rt Hon Esther McVey MP as a Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office

In a similar move, Lord Offord of Garvel who failed to become an MS in 2021, was made a life peer and became Parliamentary Under Secretary of State to the Scotland Office on 4 October 2021 where he remains in office.

The First Minister spoke to journalists on Sunday ahead of the Remembrance Sunday events at the City Chambers calling for the Home Secretary to be sacked.

Amid calls from many including First Minister @HumzaYousaf the Home Secretary Suella Braverman has finally been sacked this morning pic.twitter.com/954Nb1TDz8 — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) November 13, 2023

