The annual celebration of sparkling wine and artisan food returns to The Edinburgh Academy in November, with an effervescent line-up and two sessions to choose from.

“It is expensive to experiment with different Champagnes,’ award-winning event organiser Diana Thompson explained. “There is also less opportunity to try before you buy. Not surprisingly, most people are reluctant to buy an expensive bottle of sparkling wine if they haven’t tasted it first, which is why Fizz Feast came about. I wanted more people to have the opportunity to try something new.”

With more than 30 years’ experience in the wine and hospitality sector, Thompson will be bringing together 15 diverse producers at Scotland’s only sparkling wine festival, offering around 100 sparkling wines from all over the world including Cava, Prosecco, Italian Franciacorta, Crémant and South Africa’s Cap Classique, and classic Champagne to try as well as buy.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to speak to sparkling wine producers, to find out what works with food or as an aperitif, experiment and try something new, and have a fun day out with friends in the run-up to Christmas,” Thompson said

On arrival, every visitor receives a Riedel Champagne flute (worth £15), for the day’s tasting and also to keep, while anyone who signs up for one of the expert-tutored Fizz Masterclasses receives a second glass. There will also be a host of special offers on the day.

As well as fabulous fizz, the festival showcases a range of fantastic artisan food producers, all based in Scotland. The feast hall will feature organic chocolate, cheeses, honey, pickles, charcuterie, and other surprises.

“It’s a great way to buy for Christmas, or to find presents that are a bit out of the ordinary,’ Thompson added. “Above all, Fizz Feast is meant to be good fun and a great day out.”

Fizz Feast, The Edinburgh Academy, 42 Henderson Row, Edinburgh, Saturday 18 November.

There are two sessions to choose from: 12-3 pm and 4-7 pm. Tickets start at £25 per person from www.wineeventsscotland.co.uk

Diana Thompson, founder of Fizz Feast is ready to get the party started as the annual sparkling wine event returns to Edinburgh on 18h November

