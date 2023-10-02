Edinburgh will be the centre of the orienteering world next July (12-16) as athletes descend for the global Sprint Championships.

And, according to local stalwart Max Carcas there will be plenty of opportunities for locals to get involved in one capacity or other.

Max, from the Capital-based Interlopers Club, said: “Edinburgh leads the way in the UK for orienteering especially with the University of Edinburgh being strong.

“Scandinavians in particular will also be out in force for an urban event which will mean running through streets and alleyways.

“A range of side events will be staged and I imagine it will bring a lot of spectators as well as competitors.

“However, the size of the event will guarantee an appeal for volunteers to assist.

“There will be different courses for different ages and for those not familiar with orienteering running too fast can mean blowing it with an oxygen lapse but get the navigation spot on and it is about running as fast as you can!”

Junior and Masters events will augment the elite races and selling the event is in the charge of newly appointed event director Andy Mitchelmore, a local man.

Andy said: “I’m excited to take on the Event Director role for and to be working with key stakeholders and the passionate and knowledgeable members of the orienteering community to deliver another world-class event in Scotland.

“Having held strategic and operational roles in the planning and delivery of major sporting events within the UK, Ireland and the Middle East for more than 20 years I have successfully worked with National and International Federations from a range of sports, broadcasters, funding partners and sponsors.

“As an Edinburgh resident for most of my life, I am proud to have previously led the delivery of major elite and mass participation sporting events in my home city. I am looking forward to continuing my relationships with City of Edinburgh Council, Historic Environment Scotland and EventScotland, and engaging trusted local suppliers to ensure the success of WOC 2024 in the Scottish capital.”

Meanwhile, the event website does not hold back when it comes to promoting Edinburgh.

“While often thought of as a countryside sport, in July 2024 orienteering will take over Edinburgh, when the Sprint World Orienteering Championships visit Scotland’s capital city. Five days of racing – for everyone from elite athletes to complete beginners – will showcase orienteering and allow people of all abilities to enjoy a world-class sport in a world-class city.”

