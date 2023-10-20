Steven Naismith believes facing Celtic at Tynecastle on Sunday (kick-off 14.15) is a good way to kick-start the cinch Premiership for ambitious Hearts.

The squad, said the head coach, have enjoyed training during the international break following their 2-2 draw with Hibs at Tynecastle, both goals from the Easter Road side coming from French-born forward Elie Youan in 83 seconds.

He said the coaching staff have tried to take full advantage of the break and the head coach added: “We did that well during the last international break. During this one we have done reviews and my opinion, and the squad opinion, has not changed. There were loads of positives in the Derby game.

“Small details have cost us and it was a short period of time. All aspects from tactical decision making and management could have been better in that 83 seconds, better in all the aspects of it but, after that, we carried a threat and we nearly went on to score another.

“Yes, we are disappointed we did not win it but, once we looked at it, there are lots of positives and the block of fixtures between the international breaks was a successful one for us.”

Naismith revealed that Yutaro Oda is back in training and the Japanese player and Alex Cochrane have come from injury to be part of the squad and are available for the game against The Hoops.

Nathaniel Atkinson and Barrie McKay are still out for some time with Stephen Kingsley, injured against Hibs, recovering and he has progressed well, but the next week or so is going to be too soon for him.

The head coach said the visit of Celtic on Sunday was a “big game” and he added: “The game we played against them last season was good, it was entertaining, eventful. Celtic are a team who have changed over the summer but there are loads of their game which is similar to that under (former manager) Ange Postecoglou.

“There are some small changes and they are a team, with their new recruits, who have taken a wee bit of time to build the relationships between the players, but you can see that is starting to click and they are beginning to understand each other.

“They will be a threat, they are a team who always play on the front foot and try to dominate games, but we are confident we can put on a show and take points from the game.”

He dismissed any suggestion that the cinch Premiership fixture will give Hearts a barometer on where they are and said: “This is a different game to when we played Motherwell at home or Dundee away or Kilmarnock home or away.

“It is going to give me an indication, as a group or individually, of can we compete at this level. All the signs, since I have been involved at a coaching level here, are that we can compete.

“We are getting better but it is also about not just surviving in the game, it is about, hopefully, countering them (Celtic) and it is about can we cause you problems when we have the ball.”

Hearts, he said, must be disciplined and resilient when they have the ball and, at the start of the game, you need to stamp your authority on it. Naismith said: “For the first ten minutes of every game it is about who will stamp their authority on that first part of the game.

“You are either going into an attacking point or a defensive point and being disciplined out of possession is the biggest thing. The Old Firm have real quality and if you make one mistake then it costs you because the quality in the final third is good.

“We also need to be confident in possession. If you lose possession quickly then it becomes a long afternoon as you lose territory on the pitch and it becomes much more difficult. You need to be brave and comfortable to handle the ball when you get it.”

PICTURE: Steven Naismith meets the media at The Oriam ahead of the clash with Celtic. Picture Nigel Duncan

