Steven Naismith admitted his disappointment over Hearts’ 2-1 cinch Premiership defeat at Ibrox last Sunday, Rangers scoring two goals in second-half injury time, but said: “We move on.”

He is focused on the visit of Livingston to Tynecastle on Wednesday (19.45), not Sunday’s Viaplay Scottish League Cup semi-final with Rangers at Hampden (15.00).

The Jambos’ head coach told a media briefing at The Oriam that there were lots of positives from last Sunday but there were also issues to work on which are being addressed in training.

Livingston, he added, would cause different problems for Hearts who have lost their last two league outings but Naismith believes that his men will enjoy more possession than their rivals from the former New Town.

Naismith said: “Livingston have been together for a long time and understand how to get results. They will be resilient and they are a team of experienced players who understand the Scottish game.

“They have done a good job in in getting the club stabilised in the Premiership and they are trying to push forward every year.

“We come into this on the back of two defeats and the players understand that so our full focus is on this game.”

