Spartans FC has received support from Howdens and The Scottish Football Association in the form of a new kitchen at the club.

In the £3 million Game Changer programme the trade kitchen company Howdens will provide grassroots clubs with improved clubhouse facilities, aiming to bring communities closer together. Founded in 1995 Howdens has depots all over the country and supplies kitchens, flooring, joinery and hardware.

Spartans FC is one of 450 clubs which will benefit from the improvements.

Home to the Spartans Men’s, Women’s, under 20’s, National performance teams and 29 youth teams, the Foundation was chosen due to its commitment to make a difference in the local area. Under the umbrella of the Spartans family, the site also hosts the largest para-football section in Scotland, Spartans Connections. In addition to their football development delivery, Spartans Community Foundation, the charitable arm of Spartans FC, provides free meals to everyone within their education and youth programmes.

Daniel Gerrard, Commercial and Partnerships Manager at Spartans Community Foundation said: “Pilton in Edinburgh is home to some of the most disadvantaged areas in the UK and food poverty is still a big issue here. For some children, their school meal is often the main meal of the day. With our new kitchen from Howdens, we will be able to continue supporting those children when they’re not at school with our weekend FooTea, Breakfast clubs and fun-fuelled holiday clubs.

“Spartans Community Foundation not only supports football and para football teams, but the wider community too. Our motto is ‘here for good’ and we exist to make a positive impact in North Edinburgh. Our programme’s focus is on education, youth work, physical and mental well-being with a host of activities taking place throughout the week. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has caused increasing demand for our services and is one of the reasons we always provide a nutritious meal at every one of our clubs. The new kitchen from Howdens will be a real boost, it will allow us to keep up with demand and to continue providing meals for all who need them.”

Miller Gillespie, Depot Manager, Howdens Edinburgh, added: “An important part of what we do at Howdens is aiming to make a positive impact on local communities, which is why we are delighted to be able to support Spartans Community Foundation.

“There is a lot of attention on grassroots football and what happens on the pitch, but we believe that the off-pitch facilities are just as important. Clubhouses are often the hub of the community, which is why we’re incredibly excited to see the new installation once it’s complete and how it will benefit the club.”

The work will begin later this year.

